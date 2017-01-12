As you read this article, the Brownsboro High School cheerleaders are either preparing for participating in the UIL Spirit State Championships in Fort Worth, or they have already competed. The first competition was set for Wednesday, and the fi More...
With wintry weather upon east Henderson County, questions are always ‘Are schools closed?’ The Statesman sent an email inquiry to Perry Eaton, BISD Communications’ Specialist and Tommy Hunter, BISD School Superintendent, conce More...
Charles Sidney Cade passed away peacefully in Chandler on January 3, 2017, after a long difficult battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Charles was born at home in Chandler on January 25, 1937 to AD and Opal Ellis Cade. More...
Grasses are a very popular addition to gardens. They add colorful plumes in the autumn and add attractive winter interest with faded seed-heads. They sway in the wind, giving movement and life to a dormant garden. More...
Chandler Lions are gearing up for the Texas Lions’ Camp. We are looking for special needs children who want to go to camp. It is free. Parents, do you have a child who has never gone to camp because he or she has a physical disability? More...
Rock Hill Baptist Church, located at 20022 SH-31 East in Brownsboro, is branching into new territory starting this week with the implementation of a Saturday night service. The worship service will be at 5pm at the church’s main campus. More...
The last couple of years have been hard for me. Every month for the last two years I have received the blessing of a $75 gift card to Brookshires from an anonymous person. I don’t know who is sending this. I just wish I could thank them. More...
Monthly Events Brownsboro ISD School Board meets the second Monday of the month at 6pm in the Administration Building. For more info call 903-852-3701. Brownsboro City Council meets second Thursday of the month at 5pm, at City Hall. More...
Brownsboro High School Alum Tyler Thomison, 21, had not been able to come home in months – not since he joined the Air Force. According to his grandmother, Shug Pollard, it has not been easy for Thomison. More...
Macedonia Baptist Church sponsored a canned food drive from Oct. 1-Dec. 2. This is the church’s third year to do this. According to church officials they collected 1,200 canned goods and items. More...
Trinity Valley Community College men’s basketball team got a surprise tour of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Coffield Unit and engaged the prison basketball team in a game held January 3. More...
Bear Basketball: The Bears finished their non-district schedule with a 12-7 record, after defeating Corsicana 53- 42 last Friday. They will start district play at Wills Point, on Friday. “We are just grinding it out. More...
Dear Editor, On January 3, we were returning home to Killeen when our truck broke down in Chandler. Us being older citizens, we were kind of worried, because we didn’t know where to look for help. More...