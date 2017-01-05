January 5, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

carcrash.jpg

UPDATE - Fatal crash caused by cattle in road

DPS releases deceased name
Staff Reports
An update from an earlier breaking news story - Texas Department of Public Safety officials in Athens reported that troopers responded to a fatal car crash on FM 314 near Moore Station at 10:30 pm, Jan. 1. More...

Explorers help 51 kids at Christmas

More than 200 toys were donated to the Chandler Police Explorers’ Christmas Toy Drive. Sgt. David Patterson said that ‘More than 19 families were helped this year, and 51 children’ through the community toy drive. More...

Highway 31 — 42 miles of chance

By Becky Holland

SH-31 runs about 42.118 miles from Chandler to Athens – encompassing Chandler, Brownsboro and Murchison. More...

Daily DEVOTIONS From MAX LUCADO

Speaking to the church, More...

Special Sections

School

Sixth graders join together for concert

Sixth graders from both Brownsboro Intermediate School and Chandler Intermediate School joined together on Thursday, Dec. 15, for a concert for family and friends. (Travis Tapley/Statesman Photo)   More...

Hanging with Mr. Cooper

Kindergarteners at Chandler Elementary enjoyed having Brownsboro Junior High School Assistant Principal Brent Cooper fill in for their teacher last week. Cooper chose the assignment during convocation at the beginning of the school year. More...

Sports

Bears finish as runner-up

Coach Chris Frederick

During the holidays, the Brownsboro High School Bears’ basketball team participated in the Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College. More...

Current, former Bears receive honor

Editor’s Note: Last week, the Athens Daily Review More...

Bearettes’ host annual doubleheader

The Brownsboro Bearettes’ hosted its annual ‘holiday doubleheader” following Christmas. More...

Writer's Corner

BISD News

Tommy Hunter
BISD School Superintendent

At Brownsboro Independent School District, we could not have asked for a better start to the 2016- 2017 school year. More...

Chandler Chamber

Chandler chamber reviews year
Rick Ford
Executive Director

The Chamber hit the ground running in 2016 with the annual awards banquet and never looked back. More...

The Lions Den

Lions give grants
By Ruby Simon

Lions Club International Foundation gave out $5,418,374 in grants in the United States, and around the world, in 2016. One hundred percent of money given to Lions Clubs’ projects actually does go to the projects. More...

First baby of the year

Keidan Jenkins made his arrival in the world at 4:02 am on Jan. 1, 2017 at ETMC Athens, He weighed 8 pounds and four ounces, and was 19 and 3/4 inches long. The handsome Keidan was delivered by Dr. Fran McCain. More...

Brownsboro gets new complex

From Staff Reports

Last year, it was announced that the state of Texas had awarded more than $7 million for a new apartment community in Brownsboro. More...

Powell publishes book

From Staff Reports

Fans of Jim Powell’s ‘Yesteryear’ column in the Chandler - Brownsboro Statesman will be able to purchase a book this month full of a combination of Powell’s columns. More...

Random Acts of Kindness

“I was sitting in the drive-thru of Taco Bell four days before Christmas, counting my change out. The cashier said when I pulled up, “Your order has been paid for.” She nodded toward the car pulling away. More...

News

Community News

AREA HAPPENINGS

Monthly Events Brownsboro ISD School Board meets the second Monday of the month at 6pm in the Administration Building. For more info call 903-852-3701. Brownsboro City Council meets second Thursday of the month at 5pm, at City Hall. More...

Polar Bear Walk/Run held

Fit City Chandler sponsored its annual Polar Bear Fun Run/Walk at Winchester Park Dec. 31. The event is to promote being healthy and to help citizens put their feet into movement. More...

Viewpoint

Chandler Yesteryear

The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC)
Jim S. Powell

The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was a public work relief program that operated in the United States from 1933 to 1942. It was for unemployed, unmarried men from relief families as part of the New Deal program. More...

Something Else

Life and times of Madam CJ Walker
Bette Jones (sdg)

While recently watching an episode of Antiques Roadshow I saw a lady who had brought a book written by Madam CJ Walker to see if it was worth anything. More...

My five cents…

A column from Sen. Robert Nichols, Senate District 3
Senator Robert Nichols

Happy New Year! I hope your holidays were filled with family and good food. The next time you hear from me we will have begun the 85th Legislative Session, which is set to last 140 days during odd-numbered years. More...

