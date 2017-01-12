January 12, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

BHS spirit leaders at state

By Becky Holland
As you read this article, the Brownsboro High School cheerleaders are either preparing for participating in the UIL Spirit State Championships in Fort Worth, or they have already competed.  The first competition was set for Wednesday, and the fi More...

Chandler man rocks with his guitar

By Travis Tapley

Trevor Newsom’s musical career began at an early age. More...

Daily DEVOTIONS From MAX LUCADO

God doesn’t let go

Many Christians think they’re saved, hope they’re saved, but still they doubt, wondering, “Am I really saved?” Our behavior gives us reason to wonder. We’re strong one day, weak the next. More...

School

BISD releases closing process

From Staff Reports

With wintry weather upon east Henderson County, questions are always ‘Are schools closed?’  The Statesman sent an email inquiry to Perry Eaton, BISD Communications’ Specialist and Tommy Hunter, BISD School Superintendent, conce More...

Obituaries

Charles Sidney Cade

Charles Sidney Cade passed away peacefully in Chandler on January 3, 2017, after a long difficult battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Charles was born at home in Chandler on January 25, 1937 to AD and Opal Ellis Cade.  More...

Death Notice

Susan Arlene Alexander, 55, of Chandler, passed away January 1, 2017 in Chandler. She was born April 17, 1961 in Arlington. More...

Viewpoint

Chandler Yesteryear

New Moon Drug Store
Jim S. Powell

Dr. G.F. Moon, a local doctor, opened his New Moon Drug Store in downtown Chandler in 1913. His competition was the Model Drug Store, called “The Old Reliable.” More...

Something Else

High School crush
Bette Jones (sdg)

This is a story about a lady (we will call her Jane), who enjoyed getting dressed up in the latest fashions any time she left the house. Her wish was to stay looking young and attractive. More...

Writer's Corner

Master Gardener

How to cut ornamental grasses
by Lydia Holley

Grasses are a very popular addition to gardens. They add colorful plumes in the autumn and add attractive winter interest with faded seed-heads. They sway in the wind, giving movement and life to a dormant garden. More...

The Lions Den

By Ruby Simon

Chandler Lions are gearing up for the Texas Lions’ Camp. We are looking for special needs children who want to go to camp. It is free. Parents, do you have a child who has never gone to camp because he or she has a physical disability? More...

Chandler loses local leader

By Becky Holland

Chandler said good-bye to one of its most favored citizens on January 9 as Charles Sidney Cade, 79, was laid to rest after passing from a long difficult battle with Lewy Body Dementia.  More...

RHBC adds Saturday service

By Becky Holland

Rock Hill Baptist Church, located at 20022 SH-31 East in Brownsboro, is branching into new territory starting this week with the implementation of a Saturday night service. The worship service will be at 5pm at the church’s main campus. More...

Random Acts of Kindness

The last couple of years have been hard for me. Every month for the last two years I have received the blessing of a $75 gift card to Brookshires from an anonymous person. I don’t know who is sending this. I just wish I could thank them. More...

News

Community News

AREA HAPPENINGS

Monthly Events Brownsboro ISD School Board meets the second Monday of the month at 6pm in the Administration Building. For more info call 903-852-3701. Brownsboro City Council meets second Thursday of the month at 5pm, at City Hall. More...

Holiday visit perfect for soldier

By Becky Holland

Brownsboro High School Alum Tyler Thomison, 21, had not been able to come home in months – not since he joined the Air Force. According to his grandmother, Shug Pollard, it has not been easy for Thomison. More...

Macedonia collects food

Macedonia Baptist Church sponsored a canned food drive from Oct. 1-Dec. 2. This is the church’s third year to do this. According to church officials they collected 1,200 canned goods and items. More...

Sports

Cardinal basketball players get a taste of prison life

Special to The Statesman

Trinity Valley Community College men’s basketball team got a surprise tour of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Coffield Unit and engaged the prison basketball team in a game held January 3. More...

Little Dribblers start season Saturday

Travis Tapley / Statesman Photos

The Tar Heels and Warriors circle around to pray before their Majors’ game Saturday. More...

Brownsboro Bear & Bearette Happenings

Coach Chris Frederick

Bear Basketball: The Bears finished their non-district schedule with a 12-7 record, after defeating Corsicana 53- 42 last Friday. They will start district play at Wills Point, on Friday. “We are just grinding it out. More...

Letters

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,  On January 3, we were returning home to Killeen when our truck broke down in Chandler. Us being older citizens, we were kind of worried, because we didn’t know where to look for help.  More...

