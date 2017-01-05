An update from an earlier breaking news story - Texas Department of Public Safety officials in Athens reported that troopers responded to a fatal car crash on FM 314 near Moore Station at 10:30 pm, Jan. 1. More...
More than 200 toys were donated to the Chandler Police Explorers’ Christmas Toy Drive. Sgt. David Patterson said that ‘More than 19 families were helped this year, and 51 children’ through the community toy drive. More...
Sixth graders from both Brownsboro Intermediate School and Chandler Intermediate School joined together on Thursday, Dec. 15, for a concert for family and friends. (Travis Tapley/Statesman Photo) More...
Kindergarteners at Chandler Elementary enjoyed having Brownsboro Junior High School Assistant Principal Brent Cooper fill in for their teacher last week. Cooper chose the assignment during convocation at the beginning of the school year. More...
Lions Club International Foundation gave out $5,418,374 in grants in the United States, and around the world, in 2016. One hundred percent of money given to Lions Clubs’ projects actually does go to the projects. More...
Keidan Jenkins made his arrival in the world at 4:02 am on Jan. 1, 2017 at ETMC Athens, He weighed 8 pounds and four ounces, and was 19 and 3/4 inches long. The handsome Keidan was delivered by Dr. Fran McCain. More...
“I was sitting in the drive-thru of Taco Bell four days before Christmas, counting my change out. The cashier said when I pulled up, “Your order has been paid for.” She nodded toward the car pulling away. More...
Monthly Events Brownsboro ISD School Board meets the second Monday of the month at 6pm in the Administration Building. For more info call 903-852-3701. Brownsboro City Council meets second Thursday of the month at 5pm, at City Hall. More...
The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was a public work relief program that operated in the United States from 1933 to 1942. It was for unemployed, unmarried men from relief families as part of the New Deal program. More...
A column from Sen. Robert Nichols, Senate District 3
Senator Robert Nichols
Happy New Year! I hope your holidays were filled with family and good food. The next time you hear from me we will have begun the 85th Legislative Session, which is set to last 140 days during odd-numbered years. More...