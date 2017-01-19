January 19, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

2p1.jpg

No one said it would be easy

Will Lassanke shows pure determination as he scrambles for the ball Saturday during a Little Dribblers' game. (Travis Tapley/Statesman Photo)

BHS Cheerleaders make it to top 20

Brownsboro High School cheerleaders showed that hard work and dedication pays off when they made it to the top 20 in the UIL State Cheerleading Finals last week. See story and more photos on Page 7. (Travis Tapley/Statesman Photo)

Random Acts of Kindness

Friday, January 6, it was horribly cold. I had to get gas, and stopped at the station at the corner of FM 314 and SH 31 in Chandler. I am a middle-aged woman, and you would have thought I knew better. But I didn't have my coat.

Special Sections

Obituaries

Paul Elmer Moore

Paul Elmer Moore, 84, of Chandler, passed away in his home at Lake Palestine Friday, January 6, 2017. Mr. Moore was born April 13, 1932 in Mount Selman, Texas. He was the son of the late Henry Lee & Madgie Ruth (Poe) Moore.

Alana Joyce Owen

Alana Joyce Owen, 70, Chandler, passed away peacefully at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler on January 12, 2017 after a long relentless two-year battle with small cell lung cancer.

Sports

FANTASTIC 5

By Becky Holland

By Becky Holland

There is an old cliché that says, 'basketball doesn't build character, it reveals it.' It doesn't matter how old you are or what gender you are, when you are on the court, you are spending a lot of time dribbling, passing, rea

SPORTS BRIEFS

Powerlifting teams finish strong

High girls on winning streak

By William Capp

By William Capp

Coming out of Christmas break, the Bearettes traveled to Van to resume district play. Playing in two gyms, the seventh grade Bearettes opened the night with dominating victories. The 7B team won 36-10.

Writer's Corner

Master Gardener

HCMGA presentation on soil nutrients
by Lydia Holley

by Lydia Holley

Master Gardener Bob Erickson will present "Feeding Your Flowers and Food: Soil Nutrients" on Tuesday, January 24, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, 121 S Prairieville St., Athens.

The Lions Den

Texas Lions Camp
By Ruby Simon

By Ruby Simon

The Chandler Lions Club wants to send your child to camp for FREE. For more information on the Texas Lions Camp, please visit the Texas Lions Camp Facebook page. You can learn about every part of the camp and the fun things it has.

Breaking News - 6:27 PM

School bus wreck on 315

One student transported by EMS

From Staff Reports

BMC donation cuts sports’ fees

From Staff Reports

From Staff Reports

Children signing up to play spring baseball and softball with the Chandler Sports Association will have a nice surprise upon registering this year.

Crusade planned

From Staff Reports

From Staff Reports

Henderson County churches are preparing for a spring crusade. As you read this, an information meeting which included all the churches in Henderson County was to be held at Sand Springs Baptist Church in Athens to discuss the crusade.

Move over and stop: First Responders tell why

By Becky Holland

By Becky Holland

Imagine, if you will, you are driving on SH-31 headed to Athens or Tyler, when all of a sudden you hear sirens and see the flashing lights of an emergency vehicle moving close behind you.  What do you do?

Daily DEVOTIONS From MAX LUCADO

Who are you?

You are so much more than a few days between the womb and the tomb.  Paul the Apostle says, "It is in Christ that we find out who we are and what we are living for.

News

Community News

AREA HAPPENINGS

Monthly Events  Brownsboro ISD School Board meets the second Monday of the month at 6pm in the Administration Building. For more info call 903-852-3701.  Brownsboro City Council meets second Thursday of the month at 5pm, at City Hall.

City approves hotel build

From Staff Reports

From Staff Reports

It has been a little more than two years in the making, but Tuesday night of last week, the plans have come into fruition. A hotel will be built in the city of Chandler.

UIL winners

Students who received medals individually at the UIL event from John Tyler High School are pictured. (Emily Siemens Photo)

Viewpoint

Chandler Yesteryear

The Dogtrot House
Jim S. Powell

Jim S. Powell

I spotted it as my daddy and I bounced down a dirt road in our old red truck in the Rock Hill Community just west of Chandler.

Something Else

Amazingly simple home remedies
Bette Jones (sdg)

Bette Jones (sdg)

Some hints you might like to try (or maybe not).  1. Avoid cutting yourself when slicing vegetables by getting someone else to hold the vegetables while you chop.  2.

My five cents…

Sen. Robert Nichols, Senate District 3
Senator Robert Nichols

Happy New Year! More...

